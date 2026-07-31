Markets

Positive Start Likely On Bay Street

July 31, 2026 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Higher Canadian and U.S. futures amid some fairly encouraging corporate earnings news point to a positive start for stocks on Bay Street on Friday. Investors will also be reacting to Canadian GDP data.

Final data on Canadian GDP for the month of May and a preliminary reading for June will be out at 8:30 AM ET.

In earnings news, TELUS (T.TO) reported a second quarter net loss of C$1.83 billion compared to a loss of C$245 million, a year ago. Net loss attributable to common shares was C$1.84 billion versus profit of C$7 million in the comparable period. Net loss was due to a pre-tax, non-cash intangible asset and goodwill impairment of C$2.1 billion in the second quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFX) reported net earnings of $1,560.6 million for the second-quarter, down from $1,601.9 million in the previous year.

The Canadian market closed higher on Thursday, led by gains in materials sector thanks to a surge in gold prices.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 172.06 points or 0.49% at 35,505.84.

Asian stocks climbed higher on Friday, with South Korean and Japanese markets skyrocketing as investors returned to AI stocks.

Regional gains elsewhere across Asia were limited as Middle East tensions persisted, China manufacturing data disappointed and uncertainty prevailed over the U.S. interest-rate outlook.

The major European markets are up in positive territory today, reacting to a slew of encouraging earnings news and revenue updates. Investors are also digesting mixed inflation data from the region.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.68 or 2.02% at $85.27 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $47.60 or about 1.1% at $4,113.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.897 or 1.52% at $58.120 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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