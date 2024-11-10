News & Insights

Poseidon Nickel Expands Gold Prospects at Black Swan

November 10, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Poseidon Nickel Limited (AU:POS) has released an update.

Poseidon Nickel Limited’s recent exploration at Black Swan has expanded its promising gold targets, refining key prospects like Wilson’s, Wattle, and Ellison. The Wilson’s Prospect, in particular, has doubled in size and shows potential links to underlying gold-bearing structures, positioning it as a significant target for future exploration. These positive outcomes will guide further low-cost exploration activities, potentially bolstering Poseidon’s strategic plans, including its merger with Horizon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

