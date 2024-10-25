News & Insights

Portofino Resources Seeks Warrants Extension Approval

October 25, 2024 — 11:39 am EDT

Portofino Resources (TSE:POR) has released an update.

Portofino Resources Inc. is seeking a one-year extension for 21,875,000 common share purchase warrants, initially issued through a private placement. The company aims to maintain the same exercise price for the warrants while extending their expiry dates to 2025, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

