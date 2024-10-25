Portofino Resources Seeks Warrants Extension Approval

Portofino Resources (TSE:POR) has released an update.

Portofino Resources Inc. is seeking a one-year extension for 21,875,000 common share purchase warrants, initially issued through a private placement. The company aims to maintain the same exercise price for the warrants while extending their expiry dates to 2025, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further insights into TSE:POR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.