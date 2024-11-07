Portman Ridge Finance reports Q3 EPS 63c, consensus 68c

Reports Q3 NAV per share $20.36. Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer of Portman Ridge, stated, “Following the strong earnings we saw in the first half of 2024, the Company’s third quarter earnings were temporarily impacted by prudent cash and portfolio management initiatives prior to successfully refinancing the 2018-2 Secured Notes. However, I am very pleased with the work we did on the right-side of the balance sheet and the substantial improvements we made to the Company’s debt capital structure. Specifically, the Company upsized and termed out the JPM Credit Facility, while also reducing the spread by a full 30 basis points. Further, using the upsized and lower cost JPM Credit Facility, the Company refinanced the remaining $85.0 million of 2018-2 Secured Notes at the end of August, which resulted in further net spread savings of approximately 28 basis points. These savings are significant, and the Company’s new lower cost of financing positions the Company well for the future.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PTMN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.