Portillo’s reports Q3 EPS 11c, consensus 6c

Reports Q3 revenue $178.252M, consensus $182.18M. Michael Osanloo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Portillo’s (PTLO), said, “While our top line results for the quarter fell short of expectations, I’m proud of how our team protected margins and drove cash flow. We’re profitable, we’re controlling the levers we can, and we’re positioned for lasting, long-term growth.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PTLO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.