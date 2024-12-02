News & Insights

Stocks

Portillo’s names Tony Darden as COO

December 02, 2024 — 04:10 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Portillo’s (PTLO) announced the appointment of Tony Darden as COO. A seasoned industry leader with more than 30 years of experience with multi-unit restaurant concepts, Darden will play a pivotal role in enhancing operations as Portillo’s accelerates its strategic nationwide expansion. He will begin work with the brand on December 9. Darden joins Portillo’s from Jack in the Box (JACK), where he served as COO overseeing systemwide operations for more than 2,200 locations across 21 states.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PTLO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JACK
PTLO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.