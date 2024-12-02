Portillo’s names Tony Darden as COO

Portillo’s (PTLO) announced the appointment of Tony Darden as COO. A seasoned industry leader with more than 30 years of experience with multi-unit restaurant concepts, Darden will play a pivotal role in enhancing operations as Portillo’s accelerates its strategic nationwide expansion. He will begin work with the brand on December 9. Darden joins Portillo’s from Jack in the Box (JACK), where he served as COO overseeing systemwide operations for more than 2,200 locations across 21 states.

