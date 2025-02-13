News & Insights

Markets

Porsche To Cut 1,900 Jobs: Reports

February 13, 2025 — 01:13 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - German luxury automaker Porsche AG is reportedly planning to cut an additional 1,900 jobs across the company over the next four years.

According to Reuters, the company aims to reduce its workforce by 15% at its main sites in southwestern Germany, including Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen and Weissach, by 2029.

Porsche, majority-owned by Volkswagen AG, stated that forced redundancies are not an option under a location safeguarding agreement valid until 2030.

The decision comes amid major transformations in the global automotive industry, driven by the shift toward electric vehicles and autonomous driving technologies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.