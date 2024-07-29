Is Popular (BPOP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Popular (BPOP). BPOP is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.56, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.94. Over the past year, BPOP's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.74 and as low as 6.70, with a median of 9.26.

Investors should also recognize that BPOP has a P/B ratio of 1.43. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.10. Within the past 52 weeks, BPOP's P/B has been as high as 1.44 and as low as 0.97, with a median of 1.18.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BPOP has a P/S ratio of 1.77. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.03.

Finally, our model also underscores that BPOP has a P/CF ratio of 15.40. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. BPOP's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 17.17. Over the past 52 weeks, BPOP's P/CF has been as high as 15.52 and as low as 4.19, with a median of 10.19.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Popular's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BPOP looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Popular, Inc. (BPOP)

