POOL Earnings Results: $POOL Reports Quarterly Earnings

POOL ($POOL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.97 per share, beating estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $987,480,000, beating estimates of $982,296,811 by $5,183,189.

POOL Insider Trading Activity

POOL insiders have traded $POOL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER M NEIL (General Counsel/Secretary) sold 687 shares for an estimated $256,251

POOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 311 institutional investors add shares of POOL stock to their portfolio, and 427 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

