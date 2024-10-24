Pool Corp. sees FY24 EPS $11.06-11.46, consensus $11.17

“With the 2024 swimming pool season behind us, we are maintaining our 2024 full year earnings guidance of $11.06 to $11.46 per diluted share, including the $0.21 tax benefit realized this year. I would like to thank our many team members who continue to deliver on areas of opportunity in this environment. As the leading distributor to the swimming pool and outdoor living products industry, we are committed to investing in continuous improvements to enhance each customer’s experience, expanding our marketing and technological tools, providing the broadest product assortment through our long-standing partnerships with vendors, optimizing our vertical integration capabilities, and building out our digital ecosystem. We believe these organic growth drivers will accelerate our abilities well into the future,” said Peter D. Arvan, president and CEO.

