Pool Corp. Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Pool Corp. (POOL) released a profit for second quarter of $188.08 million

The company's bottom line totaled $188.08 million, or $5.17 per share. This compares with $194.25 million, or $5.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $195.67 million or $5.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $1.822 billion from $1.784 billion last year.

Pool Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $188.08 Mln. vs. $194.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.17 vs. $5.17 last year. -Revenue: $1.822 Bln vs. $1.784 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 10.87 To $ 11.17

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.