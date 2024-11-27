News & Insights

Ponce Financial Enters Control Agreement with CFO

November 27, 2024 — 01:49 pm EST

Ponce Financial Group Inc ( (PDLB) ) has shared an update.

Ponce Bank has entered into a Change in Control Agreement with its CFO, Sergio Vaccaro, offering certain benefits if there’s a company takeover followed by his termination without cause or resignation for good reason. The benefits include a payout of 1.5 times his average annual salary over the past five years and continued life, medical, and disability coverage. These terms are subject to regulatory conditions.

