Polymetals Resources Ltd. Set to Expand Endeavor Project Exploration

Polymetals Resources Ltd. (AU:POL) has released an update.
Polymetals Resources Ltd. is gearing up to advance its exploration activities at the Endeavor Project, with drilling at the promising Carpark Prospect set to begin in January 2025. The company has consolidated extensive historical data to identify new high-ranking prospects and explore potential orebody extensions, focusing on copper, gold, and silver-lead-zinc targets. This strategic move aims to enhance their mining operations and tap into unexplored resources within their vast exploration area.
