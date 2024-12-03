News & Insights

Polymetals Advances Redevelopment of Endeavor Mine

December 03, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Polymetals Resources Ltd. (AU:POL) has released an update.

Polymetals Resources Ltd is progressing with the redevelopment of the Endeavor Silver Zinc Mine, aiming to restart operations following its acquisition and restructuring of a previous silver streaming royalty. The company has completed senior management recruitment, ordered critical equipment, and secured a US$20 million loan to fund refurbishment activities, with initial cash flow expected in the first half of 2025. As redevelopment advances, the mine is on track to resume its significant production legacy.

