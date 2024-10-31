News & Insights

Poly Property Group Settles Legal Dispute Over Share Disposal

October 31, 2024 — 05:16 am EDT

Poly Property Group Co (HK:0119) has released an update.

Poly Property Group Co. has reached a settlement agreement to resolve legal proceedings related to its proposed disposal of a subsidiary’s shares. This agreement follows a series of events, including a share transaction and a government property re-entry in Macau, which triggered the disposal process. The settlement, effective immediately, has been classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules, exempting it from shareholder approval.

