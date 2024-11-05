Pollard Banknote Applauds Nebraska Lottery’s Frogger Success

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) has released an update.
Pollard Banknote celebrates the Nebraska Lottery’s successful third launch of its Frogger scratch game, achieving a 28% better performance than other $5 games since 2014. The game features vibrant artwork and offers instant prizes, supported by a robust marketing strategy and an online component. This success highlights Frogger’s enduring popularity and its contribution to charitable causes in Nebraska.
