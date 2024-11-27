Police testing Axon’s Draft One AI tool to write crime reports, CNBC reports

U.S. police are testing Axon‘s (AXON) Draft One, an AI tool that generates police reports directly from Axon’s bodycam audio, with 75 officers in Colorado, California, and Indiana, CNBC’s Barbara Booth reports. Police officers have been impressed by the results, drafting reports in as little as 10 seconds, but legal experts are raising concerns over accuracy, transparency, and potential bias, challenges that could significantly shape the future of AI both in policing and in the courtroom, Booth writes. Axon CEO Rick Smith said it is restricted to drafting reports for only minor incidents so agencies can get comfortable with the tool before expanding to more complex cases.
