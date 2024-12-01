Pole To Win Unveils New Governance Policies

Pole To Win Holdings.Inc. (JP:3657) has released an update.

Pole To Win Holdings, Inc. has introduced a new Group Code of Conduct and Human Rights Policy to enhance its governance and support sustainable growth. The company aims to integrate people and technology to address client challenges and contribute to a sustainable society. These policies emphasize compliance, human rights, and safe working conditions across its operations.

