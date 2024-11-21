PolarX Sees Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

PolarX Ltd (AU:PXX) has released an update.

PolarX Limited has announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed with the necessary majorities. This includes key decisions on placement shares and re-election of directors, reflecting strong shareholder support. Such outcomes may influence PolarX’s stock performance and strategic direction moving forward.

