Polaris Renewable Energy’s Successful $175 Million Bond Issue

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) has released an update.

Polaris Renewable Energy has successfully raised $175 million through its first bond issue, drawing strong interest from international investors. The funds will be used to refinance existing debts and invest in renewable energy projects, including a wind farm in Puerto Rico. This move is set to enhance Polaris’ capital structure and support its growth strategy.

