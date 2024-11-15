News & Insights

Polaris Renewable Energy’s Successful $175 Million Bond Issue

November 15, 2024 — 12:44 pm EST

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) has released an update.

Polaris Renewable Energy has successfully raised $175 million through its first bond issue, drawing strong interest from international investors. The funds will be used to refinance existing debts and invest in renewable energy projects, including a wind farm in Puerto Rico. This move is set to enhance Polaris’ capital structure and support its growth strategy.

