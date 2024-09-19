Polaris To Recall Ranger XD 1500, Ranger Crew XD 1500 ROVs Due To Potential Fire Hazard

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Polaris Inc. (PII) announced the recall of the 2024 Ranger XD 1500 and Ranger Crew XD 1500 models, due to a potential fire hazard linked to overheating winch wiring.

The recall affects approximately 10,500 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles or ROVs and 1,336 winches, including around 660 ROVs sold in Canada.

This recall specifically concerns certain Vehicle Identification Numbers of the 2024 RANGER XD 1500 and RANGER CREW XD 1500 ROVs, which are available in camouflage, red, and silver colors.

Additionally, the recall applies to 4,500 and 6,000 lb. winches sold separately as accessories. These accessories were available through Polaris dealers from February 2023 to August 2024, priced between $40,000 and $50,500.

Consumers are urged to stop using the affected winches immediately and to contact an authorized Polaris dealer to arrange for a complimentary repair, ensuring a proper winch ground connection. Polaris is directly reaching out to registered owners regarding this issue.

