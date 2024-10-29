News & Insights

Stocks

Polaris Media Adjusts Stake in Schibsted ASA

October 29, 2024 — 03:34 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Schibsted ASA (GB:0MHM) has released an update.

Schibsted ASA has seen a significant transaction with Polaris Media ASA selling over 3.1 million B-class shares, representing 1.35% of Schibsted’s total shares, at NOK 321 each. This move aims to adjust Polaris Media’s investment in Schibsted after notable value appreciation, reflecting their confidence in Schibsted’s future growth. The sale was conducted under Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, with a 90-day lock-up period for Polaris Media’s remaining shares.

For further insights into GB:0MHM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.