Polaris Media Adjusts Stake in Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA (GB:0MHM) has released an update.

Schibsted ASA has seen a significant transaction with Polaris Media ASA selling over 3.1 million B-class shares, representing 1.35% of Schibsted’s total shares, at NOK 321 each. This move aims to adjust Polaris Media’s investment in Schibsted after notable value appreciation, reflecting their confidence in Schibsted’s future growth. The sale was conducted under Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, with a 90-day lock-up period for Polaris Media’s remaining shares.

