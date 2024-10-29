Polaris Media Adjusts Schibsted Stake with Share Sale

News & Insights

Polaris Media ASA (DE:93J) has released an update.

Polaris Media ASA has sold 3,148,853 B-class shares in Schibsted ASA, reducing its stake to 2.09% of the company’s outstanding shares. This strategic move, following significant value appreciation, aligns with Polaris Media’s decision to adjust its exposure to Schibsted after previously divesting a portion of its holdings in Finn. The sale, priced at NOK 321 per share, reflects Polaris Media’s confidence in Schibsted’s future prospects.

