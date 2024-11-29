Polaris Holdings Expands with New Kyoto Hotel

Polaris Holdings Co., Ltd (JP:3010) has released an update.

Polaris Holdings Co., Ltd. is expanding its hotel management portfolio by entering a new agreement to operate the KOKO HOTEL Residence Kyoto Nijo Castle, set to open in December 2024. This strategic move, supported by a revenue guarantee agreement with Star Asia Group, aims to enhance Polaris’s earnings and shareholder value while capitalizing on Kyoto’s appeal as a tourist destination. The addition of this property brings Polaris closer to its goal of managing 60 hotels with 10,000 rooms.

