Polaris Holdings Expands with New Kyoto Hotel

November 29, 2024 — 02:24 am EST

Polaris Holdings Co., Ltd (JP:3010) has released an update.

Polaris Holdings Co., Ltd. is expanding its hotel management portfolio by entering a new agreement to operate the KOKO HOTEL Residence Kyoto Nijo Castle, set to open in December 2024. This strategic move, supported by a revenue guarantee agreement with Star Asia Group, aims to enhance Polaris’s earnings and shareholder value while capitalizing on Kyoto’s appeal as a tourist destination. The addition of this property brings Polaris closer to its goal of managing 60 hotels with 10,000 rooms.

