Polar Capital Holdings Enhances Earnings with Share Crystallisation

Polar Capital Holdings has announced the crystallisation of preference shares held by David Keetley, enhancing earnings for shareholders by approximately 0.1p per share. This move involves issuing new ordinary shares, impacting the company’s share capital while providing fund managers with a reduced interest in performance fees. The crystallisation is structured to ensure no increase in its value, promising a stable impact on the company’s financials.

