News & Insights

Stocks

Polar Capital Holdings Enhances Earnings with Share Crystallisation

November 12, 2024 — 04:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Polar Capital Holdings (GB:POLR) has released an update.

Polar Capital Holdings has announced the crystallisation of preference shares held by David Keetley, enhancing earnings for shareholders by approximately 0.1p per share. This move involves issuing new ordinary shares, impacting the company’s share capital while providing fund managers with a reduced interest in performance fees. The crystallisation is structured to ensure no increase in its value, promising a stable impact on the company’s financials.

For further insights into GB:POLR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.