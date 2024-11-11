PointsBet Holdings Ltd. Completes US Business Sale

PointsBet Holdings Ltd. (AU:PBH) has released an update.

PointsBet Holdings Ltd. has successfully completed the sale of its US business to Fanatics Betting and Gaming for $225 million, allowing it to return $442.4 million to shareholders. The company reported strong financial performance, with a 16% increase in total net win and improved gross profit margins. Despite challenges, PointsBet continues to excel in Australia and Canada while restructuring for future growth.

