Pointerra Ltd Announces Leadership Changes with New Chairman

Pointerra Limited has appointed Andrew Gee as the new Non-Executive Chairman, bringing nearly 30 years of experience in financial services and asset management from Macquarie Bank. This appointment is seen as a strategic move to enhance Pointerra’s growth in global infrastructure and utility sectors. Meanwhile, founding director Neville Bassett is retiring, leaving behind a legacy of significant contributions to the company since its inception.

