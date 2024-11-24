News & Insights

Stocks

Pointerra Ltd Announces Leadership Changes with New Chairman

November 24, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pointerra Ltd. (AU:3DP) has released an update.

Pointerra Limited has appointed Andrew Gee as the new Non-Executive Chairman, bringing nearly 30 years of experience in financial services and asset management from Macquarie Bank. This appointment is seen as a strategic move to enhance Pointerra’s growth in global infrastructure and utility sectors. Meanwhile, founding director Neville Bassett is retiring, leaving behind a legacy of significant contributions to the company since its inception.

For further insights into AU:3DP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

