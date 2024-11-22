Poet Technologies intends to voluntarily delist from TSXV

POET Technologies (POET) announced that the Company’s board of directors has approved the voluntary delisting of POET’s common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company intends to submit an application to the TSXV to complete such Delisting in due course. Upon submission of the Company’s application, the Delisting will be subject to the approval of the TSXV and the satisfaction of all necessary conditions. POET’s Shares will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “POET” and shareholders will be able to continue to trade their Shares through the Nasdaq. Trading on the Nasdaq represents the vast majority of the Company’s trading volume. Given the low trading volume on the TSXV the Company has determined, after due consideration, that maintaining the TSXV listing does not form part of the Company’s go-forward capital markets strategy. The Company is not required to seek security holder approval for the Delisting since an alternative market for POET’s Shares exists on the Nasdaq. POET will remain a “reporting issuer” in Canada and will continue to provide regular comprehensive disclosure pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. Additional information regarding the Company’s Delisting application will be disseminated in due course.

