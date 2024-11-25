POET Technologies Expands to Boost AI Infrastructure

POET Technologies (TSE:PTK) has released an update.

POET Technologies is expanding its production capacity by assuming full control of its joint venture Super Photonics Xiamen and plans to center its optical engine assembly in Malaysia. This strategic move aims to meet the increasing demand for 800G optical engines in AI networks, with production capacity expected to exceed one million units per year. POET is also enhancing its market presence through a new marketing agreement, signaling growth and adaptation in the AI infrastructure market.

