POET Technologies Expands Board with New Appointment

December 05, 2024 — 11:33 am EST

POET Technologies (TSE:PTK) has released an update.

POET Technologies has expanded its Board of Directors by appointing Bob Tirva, a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the technology sector. This strategic move aims to leverage Tirva’s expertise in semiconductor technology and financial management to strengthen the company’s leadership and audit committee.

