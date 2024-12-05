POET Technologies Expands Board with New Appointment

POET Technologies (TSE:PTK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

POET Technologies has expanded its Board of Directors by appointing Bob Tirva, a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the technology sector. This strategic move aims to leverage Tirva’s expertise in semiconductor technology and financial management to strengthen the company’s leadership and audit committee.

For further insights into TSE:PTK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.