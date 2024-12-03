News & Insights

Stocks

Podium Minerals Launches Metallurgical Drilling at Parks Reef

December 03, 2024 — 07:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Podium Minerals Ltd. (AU:POD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Podium Minerals has initiated a metallurgical drill program at its Parks Reef Project to enhance the recovery of platinum group metals (PGM) and base metals. The company plans to collect 440kg of diamond core samples for flotation test work, aiming to improve waste rejection and PGM concentration. This initiative aligns with Podium’s strategy to capitalize on future PGM price recoveries and explore further opportunities.

For further insights into AU:POD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.