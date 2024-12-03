Podium Minerals Launches Metallurgical Drilling at Parks Reef

Podium Minerals Ltd. (AU:POD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Podium Minerals has initiated a metallurgical drill program at its Parks Reef Project to enhance the recovery of platinum group metals (PGM) and base metals. The company plans to collect 440kg of diamond core samples for flotation test work, aiming to improve waste rejection and PGM concentration. This initiative aligns with Podium’s strategy to capitalize on future PGM price recoveries and explore further opportunities.

For further insights into AU:POD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.