Podium Minerals Launches Metallurgical Drilling at Parks Reef

Podium Minerals Ltd. (AU:POD) has released an update.
Podium Minerals has initiated a metallurgical drill program at its Parks Reef Project to enhance the recovery of platinum group metals (PGM) and base metals. The company plans to collect 440kg of diamond core samples for flotation test work, aiming to improve waste rejection and PGM concentration. This initiative aligns with Podium’s strategy to capitalize on future PGM price recoveries and explore further opportunities.
