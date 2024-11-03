Podium Minerals Launches $3.64M Rights Issue

Podium Minerals Ltd. (AU:POD) has released an update.

Podium Minerals Ltd. is launching a pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue to raise up to $3.64 million by offering shares at $0.032 each, along with free options, to fund the next development phase of the Parks Reef PGM Project. The offer is fully underwritten by Canaccord Genuity and aims to enhance the project’s flotation performance and metallurgical processes. Eligible shareholders in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK can participate until November 14, 2024.

