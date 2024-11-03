News & Insights

Stocks

Podium Minerals Launches $3.64M Rights Issue

November 03, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Podium Minerals Ltd. (AU:POD) has released an update.

Podium Minerals Ltd. is launching a pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue to raise up to $3.64 million by offering shares at $0.032 each, along with free options, to fund the next development phase of the Parks Reef PGM Project. The offer is fully underwritten by Canaccord Genuity and aims to enhance the project’s flotation performance and metallurgical processes. Eligible shareholders in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK can participate until November 14, 2024.

For further insights into AU:POD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.