Podium Minerals Announces Strategic AGM Resolutions

October 29, 2024 — 02:37 am EDT

Podium Minerals Ltd. (AU:POD) has released an update.

Podium Minerals Ltd. has announced amendments to its upcoming Annual General Meeting agenda, including resolutions for acquiring assets from EVM Nickel Pty Ltd and a $3.64 million entitlement offer. The meeting, scheduled for November 25, 2024, will address these strategic moves aimed at enhancing Podium’s market position. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote using the provided Replacement Proxy Form.

