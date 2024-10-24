Podium Minerals Announces Significant Securities Issuance

Podium Minerals Ltd. (AU:POD) has released an update.

Podium Minerals Ltd. is set to issue over 151 million securities through a pro rata offer and placement, with options expiring in December 2026. The offer starts at the end of October and closes mid-November, aiming to bolster the company’s financial position. Investors keen on stock opportunities may find this issuance promising as Podium Minerals seeks to expand its market footprint.

