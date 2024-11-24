Podium Minerals Advances with Strategic Moves and PGM Growth

Podium Minerals Ltd. (AU:POD) has released an update.

Podium Minerals Ltd is making significant strides with a 27% increase in PGM ounces at its Parks Reef Project and a strategic acquisition of EV Nickel’s assets, which aims to consolidate and enhance its mining operations. The company has also successfully raised capital to support further project development amid strong market fundamentals in the PGM sector. Despite market disruptions, Podium remains optimistic about a future recovery in metal prices.

