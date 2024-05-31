News & Insights

Stocks

Pod Point Grants Executive Directors Incentive Options

May 31, 2024 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pod Point Group Holdings PLC (GB:PODP) has released an update.

Pod Point Group Holdings PLC has granted Nil Cost Options to its Executive Directors under its Long Term Incentive Plan, set to vest over a period of three to four years subject to performance conditions and continued employment. A total of 1,750,000 and 1,400,000 options were granted to CEO Melanie Lane and CFO David Wolffe respectively, with no payment required at grant or vesting. The transactions occurred outside of a trading venue on May 31, 2024.

For further insights into GB:PODP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.