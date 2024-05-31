Pod Point Grants Executive Directors Incentive Options

Pod Point Group Holdings PLC (GB:PODP) has released an update.

Pod Point Group Holdings PLC has granted Nil Cost Options to its Executive Directors under its Long Term Incentive Plan, set to vest over a period of three to four years subject to performance conditions and continued employment. A total of 1,750,000 and 1,400,000 options were granted to CEO Melanie Lane and CFO David Wolffe respectively, with no payment required at grant or vesting. The transactions occurred outside of a trading venue on May 31, 2024.

