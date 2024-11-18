Pod Point Achieves UK Milestone with 250,000 Charge Points

Pod Point Group Holdings PLC (GB:PODP) has released an update.

Pod Point Group Holdings PLC has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first charge point operator in the UK to surpass 250,000 charge points, solidifying its position as the largest network in the country. This expansion marks a critical step towards its goal of reaching one million customers by 2030, while also emphasizing its commitment to providing greener and more cost-effective charging solutions with high recurring revenues. Pod Point’s success is further highlighted by its strong customer satisfaction, evidenced by a Trust Pilot score of 4.4.

