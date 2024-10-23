News & Insights

Stocks

PMV provides update on Phase 2, Phase 1b portions of PYNNACLE trial

October 23, 2024 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP) provided an update on the Phase 2 monotherapy and Phase 1b combination portions of the ongoing PYNNACLE clinical trial. Enrollment on track in registrational Phase 2 portion of PYNNACLE clinical trial evaluating rezatapopt; more than 75% of sites activated across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific; interim analysis expected by mid-2025. Dose-limiting toxicities observed in rezatapopt and Merck’s (MRK) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA combination arm of Phase 1b PYNNACLE trial; rezatapopt 500 mg once-daily in combination with pembrolizumab 200 mg every three weeks established as maximum tolerated dose; due to limited clinical benefit at this dose, PMV is discontinuing enrollment in the Phase 1b combination arm. PMV Pharmaceuticals is collaborating with MD Anderson Cancer Center and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to support an investigator-initiated Phase 1b study evaluating rezatapopt monotherapy and in combination with azacitidine in patients with recurrent or refractory AML/MDS harboring a TP53 Y220C mutation

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRK
PMVP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.