PMO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (Symbol: PMO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.27, changing hands as low as $10.14 per share. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PMO's low point in its 52 week range is $9.34 per share, with $10.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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