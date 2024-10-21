News & Insights

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Reports Strong Insights

October 21, 2024 — 10:40 pm EDT

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. (AU:PGF) has released an update.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited, trading under ASX Code PGF, reported a market capitalization of $1,090.8 million and a share price of $2.28 as of September 2024. The fund’s Co-Portfolio Managers highlighted the impact of global economic factors such as interest rates and oil markets on their portfolio, alongside strong performance drivers in European homebuilders. Investors can access further insights through the fund’s quarterly video updates.

