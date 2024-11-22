Plus Therapeutics to present FORESEE clinical trial summary

CNSide Diagnostics will present data from the FORESEE trial showcasing the CNSide CSF Assay Platform’s utility in diagnosing and guiding clinical decision making for breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer patients with LM. The data will be presented at the 2024 Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting November 21-24 in Houston, Texas. Key highlights: The FORESEE trial achieved its primary endpoint, demonstrating that CNSide influenced treatment decisions in over 90% of cases evaluated, surpassing the predetermined 20% primary endpoint target. CNSide demonstrated enhanced sensitivity in detecting tumor cells vs. CSF cytology in patients with LM. CNSide identified actionable mutations in the CSF, such as HER2 amplification, influencing 24% of therapeutic selection decisions. CNSide exhibited high specificity, with no tumor cells detected in patients without LM. CNSide demonstrated improved Negative Predictive Value in ruling out LM vs. CSF cytology. CNSide revealed HER2 positivity in LM tumors in 60% of breast cancer patients with HER2-negative primary tumors, informing physician treatment strategies. The data will be presented on Sunday, November 24, at 10:15 a.m. CST in a session titled, “CSF Tumor Cell Detection, Quantification and Biomarker assessment Helps in Clinical Management of Breast Cancer and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients Having Leptomeningeal Disease,” by Priya Kumthekar, M.D., Associate Professor of Neurology and Hematology/Oncology, and Director of Brain Metastases Program at Northwestern, University, Chicago, Illinois.

