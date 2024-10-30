Plus Group Holdings Announces Strategic Joint Venture

Plus Group Holdings Inc (HK:2486) has released an update.

Plus Group Holdings Inc. has announced a new joint venture, Puluote (Shanghai) Digital Technology Co., Ltd., to develop a matching service platform to enhance its field marketing ecology system. This collaboration aims to diversify Plus Group’s customer base and improve its competitive edge by reaching new markets in the retail and service industries. The venture is seen as a strategic move to bolster the company’s offerings in fast-moving consumer goods sectors.

