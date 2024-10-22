Pluribus Technologies Amends Forbearance Agreement

Pluribus Technologies Corp (TSE:PLRB) has released an update.

Pluribus Technologies Corp. has announced an amendment to its forbearance agreement with the National Bank of Canada, extending the forbearance period until October 28, 2024. The company continues to focus on growing its portfolio of small, profitable business-to-business technology companies across various industries.

