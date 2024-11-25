News & Insights

Pluri assesses readiness to mass produce PLX-R18

November 25, 2024 — 08:35 am EST

Pluri (PLUR) announced that it is assessing its readiness to initiate mass production of PLX-R18, a novel potential treatment for hematopoietic complications of the acute radiation syndrome, H-ARS, following exposure to nuclear radiation, in response to heightened global tensions and escalating nuclear threats, particularly in Ukraine. “At Pluri, we stand ready to support communities in need by leveraging our expertise to respond to global emergencies,” said Yaky Yanay, Chief Executive Officer and President of Pluri. “That is why we are evaluating our readiness to scale production if global circumstances escalate and demand arises. We believe that our proactive approach will ensure global preparedness.”

