$PLUG stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PLUG stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $89,460,785 of trading volume.

$PLUG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PLUG (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PLUG stock page ):

$PLUG insiders have traded $PLUG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLUG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL B MIDDLETON (See Remarks) has made 2 purchases buying 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $922,425 and 0 sales.

$PLUG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $PLUG stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PLUG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLUG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 4 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/19/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Sell" rating on 04/08/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/25/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 03/05/2025

$PLUG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLUG recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $PLUG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.45.

Here are some recent targets:

Dushyant Ailani from Jefferies set a target price of $1.6 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $1.8 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Arthur Sitbon from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $0.5 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $1.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $0.8 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $1.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Tom Curran from Seaport Global set a target price of $0.75 on 04/08/2025

