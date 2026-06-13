Plug Power Is Undergoing a Massive Transformation: Here Are 3 Things Investors Need to Know

Key Points

Plug Power has never turned a profit since its founding over a quarter of a century ago.

The company is initiating Project Quantum Leap to cut costs and lean into higher-margin businesses.

Management's goal is to achieve positive EBITDA by the fourth quarter of this year.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power ›

For over a quarter of a century, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been building out a hydrogen infrastructure ecosystem, but its efforts have borne little fruit. Since going public, Plug Power has never turned an annual profit.

The company is looking to buck its 25-year trend and lean into its most promising businesses while cutting those that have been dragging it down, and the transformation could make it a worthwhile investment.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

However, before you buy the stock, here are three things to know about Plug Power's makeover.

1. Its Project Quantum Leap aims to improve efficiency

Plug Power has spent nearly three decades developing a vertically integrated, end-to-end hydrogen ecosystem. To achieve this, the company has diversified into a range of products and services, including hydrogen-powered forklifts, electrolyzers for hydrogen generation, hydrogen liquefiers, trailers, and tankers.

The move gives Plug Power a wide range of offerings, but it has been extremely expensive. Last year, the company's net loss was $1.6 billion, and since its inception, Plug Power has an accumulated deficit of about $8.2 billion. In an effort to turn things around, management is embarking on Project Quantum Leap, which aims to make operations leaner while leaning into its higher-margin offerings.

The company's first-quarter earnings results showed some progress in management's efforts. During the period, its gross margin of negative 13% was a drastic improvement from a year ago, when it was negative 55%. Meanwhile, its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) improved from negative $0.17 last year to negative $0.08 in the most recent quarter. Management believes it can achieve positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the fourth quarter of this year.

2. Electrolyzer equipment is showing promising growth

As part of Plug Power's transformation, the company is leaning into its most promising offerings, with electrolyzers a strong driver of growth. These devices use energy to split water into hydrogen and oxygen gases, with the hydrogen then captured and stored for later use as fuel.

In the first quarter, Plug's electrolyzer revenue surged 343% year over year to $40.8 million. This comes after the company already had a very strong 2025, where it generated $52.3 million in electrolyzer revenue, driven by strong demand in Europe.

What makes electrolyzers appealing for Plug Power is that they provide operational leverage and offer higher margins. Another driver of growth here is regulatory mandates in Europe, specifically the European Union's RED III directive, which is designed to accelerate the region's adoption of clean energy. Management noted that meeting these mandates could require 4 to 6 gigawatts of electrolyzer capacity by 2030.

3. It has expanded in-house fuel production and signed a sourcing agreement

In addition to equipment sales, Plug Power is reducing its reliance on expensive third-party hydrogen and producing more of this fuel in-house. The company has hydrogen production plants in Tennessee, Georgia, and Louisiana, with a combined production capacity of roughly 40 tons of liquid hydrogen per day.

Scaling these hydrogen plants is another major component of Project Quantum Leap and a big reason the company's margins improved so much in the first quarter. By producing fuel in-house, Plug Power has secured its hydrogen fuel supply chain, a key part of its efforts to build an end-to-end, integrated business model.

In addition to in-house production, Plug Power has signed a deal with a major industrial gas company. Management noted that this deal resulted in a "substantial reduction in the cost per kilogram" of purchased fuel. Because its facilities are in the southeast, this third-party sourcing enables Plug Power to deliver fuel to customers in the western and northeastern United States without incurring expensive transportation costs.

Plug Power is a stock to watch

Plug Power is making a serious effort to improve its business outlook by pairing its high-margin electrolyzer equipment pipeline with an optimized, vertically integrated domestic fuel network. Investors buying today are betting that Plug Power can transform from a speculative, cash-burning company to a profitable company operating across the hydrogen ecosystem.

Should you buy stock in Plug Power right now?

Before you buy stock in Plug Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Plug Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $433,268!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,259,391!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 935% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 13, 2026.

Courtney Carlsen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.