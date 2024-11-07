Plug Power to Host 2024 Plug Symposium Online

Plug Power ( (PLUG) ) has provided an announcement.

Plug Power Inc. is set to host its 2024 Plug Symposium, focusing on advancements in the green hydrogen economy, at its Vista manufacturing facility on November 13, 2024. This digital event will highlight Plug’s real-world applications and innovations in hydrogen solutions, offering insights into the company’s role in decarbonizing the economy. Interested participants can register online to join the live stream or access a replay after the event.

