Plover Bay Technologies Reports Strong Profit Growth

Plover Bay Technologies Ltd. (HK:1523) has released an update.

Plover Bay Technologies Ltd. has announced a positive profit alert, revealing that its net profit for the ten months ending October 2024 has surpassed the previous year’s total by at least 10%, driven by increased sales of SD-WAN routers and new connectivity products. This growth highlights the company’s improved profit margin and expanding product portfolio. Investors are advised to exercise caution as these results are based on unaudited accounts and are subject to change.

