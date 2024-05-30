Plexure Group Emphasizes Strong Governance

News & Insights

May 30, 2024 — 06:59 pm EDT

Plexure Group Limited (AU:TSK) has released an update.

Plexure Group Limited has fully adhered to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations for the year ended 31 March 2024, as detailed in their latest corporate governance statement. The complete statement, outlining the company’s governance practices, is accessible on their website, ensuring transparency for investors and stakeholders. The disclosure, approved by the board and verified by Company Secretary Christopher Fernandes, confirms Plexure’s commitment to robust governance standards.

