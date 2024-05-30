Plexure Group Emphasizes Strong Governance

Plexure Group Limited (AU:TSK) has released an update.

Plexure Group Limited has fully adhered to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations for the year ended 31 March 2024, as detailed in their latest corporate governance statement. The complete statement, outlining the company’s governance practices, is accessible on their website, ensuring transparency for investors and stakeholders. The disclosure, approved by the board and verified by Company Secretary Christopher Fernandes, confirms Plexure’s commitment to robust governance standards.

For further insights into AU:TSK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.