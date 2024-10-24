Plenti Group’s $1.16 Billion ABS Issuance in 2024

Plenti Group Ltd. (AU:PLT) has released an update.

Plenti Group Limited has successfully priced a $330 million asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction, bringing its total issuance for 2024 to $1.16 billion. This transaction, backed by personal and renewable energy receivables, achieved strong pricing outcomes with a lower weighted average margin, reflecting solid market support and new investor interest. The deal is set to settle by early November, highlighting Plenti’s growing presence in the debt capital markets.

